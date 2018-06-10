Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: May start Wednesday

Maeda (hip) will start Wednesday against the Rangers if his Sunday bullpen session goes well, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Maeda is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Sunday which will determine his availability for Wednesday's contest. The starter last pitched on May 29 and currently owns a 3.61 ERA over 52.1 innings this season. An update on his status should become available following his throwing session.