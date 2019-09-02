Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Moving to bullpen

Manager Dave Roberts said Maeda will pitch out of the bullpen for the remainder of the season, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Maeda was originally scheduled to start Tuesday against the Rockies, but Julio Urias will get the ball instead while Maeda moves to the bullpen for the stretch run. The 31-year-old owns a respectable 4.14 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 147:47 K:BB through 26 starts (137 innings) this season but will transition to a relief role ahead of the playoffs.