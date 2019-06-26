Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Next start coming Sunday
Maeda will start Sunday against the Rockies, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
The Dodgers want to keep Clayton Kershaw on normal rest for his next start, so he'll get the ball Saturday while Maeda starts Sunday's series finale. Maeda will be well rested, as his last outing came Sunday. In 15 starts this season, the 31-year-old Maeda owns a 3.76 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 83:28 K:BBB in 83.2 innings.
