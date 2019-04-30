Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: No-decision against Giants
Maeda threw five innings in a no-decision against the Giants on Monday, allowing seven hits and no earned runs, striking out three and walking two as the Dodgers eventually lost 3-2.
Maeda allowed nine baserunners, but did well to escape without allowing any runs to cross the plate in this low-scoring contest. It was a good rebound effort after he was lit up for six earned by the Cubs in his last start. The right-hander now has a 4.41 ERA, a 1.50 WHIP and a 28:15 K:BB through 32.2 innings.
