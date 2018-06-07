Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Not in line for weekend activation
Maeda (hip) isn't listed among the Dodgers' probable starting pitchers for the team's weekend series against the Braves, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.
The right hip strain that landed Maeda on the 10-day disabled list last week isn't viewed as a significant, but the right-hander won't be activated over the weekend when first eligible. There's no indication that Maeda suffered a setback in his recovery over the last couple of days and it's not expected that he'll require a rehab assignment, so a return during the upcoming week could be in the offing. The Dodgers should provide more clarity regarding their rotation plans following their series finale with Atlanta on Sunday.
