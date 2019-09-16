Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Notches second save
Maeda pitched two-thirds of an inning against the Mets on Sunday, allowing a walk but no hits or runs to record the save. He struck out one batter.
Usual closer Kenley Jansen was deployed in the eighth inning, so Maeda was called upon to wrap up the win. He issued a two-out walk to Robinson Cano but subsequently struck out Joe Panik to record his second save. The 31-year-old doesn't figure to get many more opportunities to close moving forward, but he is a vital piece on the Dodgers' staff as a multi-faceted veteran capable of filling many roles. Maeda has been a starter most of the season, but he figures to stick in the bullpen through September as the team prepares him for high-leverage relief situations in the playoffs.
