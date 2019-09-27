Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Notches third save

Maeda struck out two batters without allowing a baserunner to earn the save Thursday against the Padres.

Kenley Jansen closed the Dodgers' victories on both Tuesday and Wednesday, so the team opted to rest him in favor of Maeda for the final outs Thursday. Maeda proved up to the task, striking out the first two batters he faced before inducing a popup to retire the final hitter. He's shifted to a one inning role since Sept. 12 and turned in six scoreless efforts in seven appearances since.