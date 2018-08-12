Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Officially moved to bullpen

Maeda will move to the bullpen, Pedro Moura of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.

Maeda has been a solid pitcher as a whole this season, producing a 3.80 ERA and a 10.7 K/9 in 109 frames. However, with Alex Wood (hamstring) and Hyun-Jin Ryu (groin) nearing a return to action, the Japanese import will move to the bullpen. Maedas success this season could make him an option for high-leverage work down the stretch, and closing out games isn't out of the question while star closer Kenley Jansen (irregular heartbeat) is sidelined.

