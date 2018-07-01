Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Outdueled in tough-luck loss
Maeda (5-5) lost to the Rockies on Saturday despite throwing seven innings. He allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out nine.
The Dodgers wasted his quality start as they struggled to solve German Marquez, who was perfect through five innings and kept them guessing throughout his eight. Maeda (5-5, 3.36 ERA, 10.7 K/9, 3.5 BB/9) has fanned nine batters in back-to-back outings, though, and deserves continued fantasy confidence Friday ahead of his scheduled trip to the Angels for the latest Freeway Series.
