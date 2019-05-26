Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Picks up sixth win

Maeda (6-2) yielded three runs on five hits and struck out four over five innings Sunday in a win against the Pirates.

Maeda gave up a two-run homer in the second inning and a solo shot in the fifth, but he'd come out of the ballgame with a one-run lead. He needed 81 pitches (57 strikes) to retire the first 15 batters of the contest. The 31-year-old was placed on the shelf May 17 due to a left adductor contusion, but he was able to return after missing just one start. The right-hander owns a 3.67 ERA with 56 punchouts over 56.1 innings following Sunday's outing.