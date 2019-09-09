Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Picks up win in relief

Maeda (9-8) earned the win against San Francisco on Sunday, tossing four shutout innings and allowing one hit while striking out six.

Maeda took over for Julio Urias in the third inning and spun four innings of nearly-hitless baseball, limiting the Giants to a sixth-inning single. The outing was Maeda's second since being transitioned to the bullpen, and his usage in the two games -- eight total innings and 107 pitches -- suggests that the Dodgers are setting him up to function as a bulk reliever on a starter's schedule. This idea was echoed in a postgame interview aired on SportsNet LA with manager Dave Roberts, who indicated that Maeda would not pitch in the upcoming series against Baltimore in order to be ready for the following series against the Mets.