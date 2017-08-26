Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Picks up win over Brewers

Maeda (12-5) allowed one run on just one hit and two walks with seven strikeouts over six innings Friday against Milwaukee.

This marks Maeda's first quality start since he tossed seven shutout frames August 1 against the Braves. Still, despite his inconsistency both in terms of runs allowed and going deep into games, Maeda is 3-1 over that five-start stretch. Maeda isn't just a solid pitcher, he's a solid pitcher with a great team behind him, which is often the making of the best fantasy assets.