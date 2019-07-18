Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Rain-shortened outing

Maeda allowed no hits and two walks while striking out three across two scoreless innings Wednesday against the Phillies. He did not factor into the decision.

Maeda uncharacteristically struggled with his control in his rain-shortened effort Wednesday. He handed out two free passes in as many innings and got just 19 of his 35 pitches across the plate for strikes. Maeda is currently scheduled to draw his next start Tuesday against the Angels.

