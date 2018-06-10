Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Ready for Wednesday start

Maeda (hip) feels ready to start Wednesday's game against the Rangers, Pedro Moura of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.

Maeda's availability for Wednesday's game was dependent on the results of his Sunday bullpen session. After his session, he said he felt fine and was prepared to make the start. The team hasn't officially named him the starter, but all signs point to him returning from the disabled list Wednesday.

More News
Our Latest Stories