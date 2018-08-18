Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Remains top option to close

Manager Dave Roberts stated there's a good chance Maeda will be called upon for the ninth inning in a save situation Friday against the Mariners, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Maeda suffered a loss in his first appearance out of the bullpen this season, as he was deployed in the ninth inning of Tuesday's contest against the Giants and gave up a run on three base knocks. Despite this, Roberts' confidence in Maeda amid tight ballgames doesn't seem to have wavered, as he'll turn right back to him in the absence of Kenley Jansen (irregular heartbeat).