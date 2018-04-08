Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Returns to bullpen
Maeda will return to the Dodgers' bullpen for the next week, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Maeda was scheduled to start Friday against the Giants but the game was postponed due to rain, and given the Dodgers have a pair of off-days next week he will return to a bullpen role for the time being. The 29-year-old pitched well as a reliever for Los Angeles in 2017 and may not have another start until the series at San Diego, which begins April 16.
