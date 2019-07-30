Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Roughed up by Rockies
Maeda (7-8) took the loss against the Rockies on Monday, giving up six runs (five earned) on seven hits over four innings, striking out five and walking two as the Dodgers fell 9-1.
Maeda only gave up one run through his first four innings, but things got away from him in the fifth as the Rockies tagged him for five more runs in that frame and chased him from the contest. The 31-year-old right-hander is still sporting respectable numbers overall, as he's got a 4.07 ERA, a 1.10 WHIP and a 118:38 K:BB through 112.2 innings. He's scheduled to take the mound next at home against the Padres on Saturday.
