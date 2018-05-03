Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Scheduled to start Saturday

Maeda is scheduled to start Saturday against the Padres in Monterrey, Mexico, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

The Dodgers opted to give the ball to Walker Buehler for the series opener, leaving Maeda and Rich Hill (finger) to close out the final two games of the series, respectively. The 30-year-old has allowed four runs in two of his past three starts, but he'll look to get back on track in what should be a favorable matchup against the 11-21 Padres.