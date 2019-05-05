Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Second straight no-decision

Maeda didn't factor into the decision against the Padres on Sunday, giving up four earned runs on three hits over six innings, striking out six and walking three as the Dodgers lost 8-5.

Maeda only missed a quality start by one earned run, but the Dodgers would drop the contest after Hunter Renfroe cranked a walk-off grand slam off Kenley Jansen. The right-hander is sporting a 4.66 ERA, a 1.42 WHIP and a 34:18 K:BB through 38.2 innings, and is scheduled to take the mound next against the Nationals at home on Friday.