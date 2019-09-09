Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Set for high-leverage October role

Maeda will be used in high-leverage relief situations in the postseason, J.P. Hoornstra of the Orange County Register reports.

Since being moved to the bullpen in early September, Maeda has been used as a long reliever, making two appearances of four innings apiece. However, manager Dave Roberts indicated Sunday that this is not the role Maeda will take in the playoffs; rather, the 31-year-old will be used in the same important high-leverage situations that he has thrived in the past two postseasons. In 17 playoff relief appearances between 2017 and 2018, Maeda pitched 17.1 innings and compiled a 2.08 ERA and 1.10 WHIP.