Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Set for high-leverage October role
Maeda will be used in high-leverage relief situations in the postseason, J.P. Hoornstra of the Orange County Register reports.
Since being moved to the bullpen in early September, Maeda has been used as a long reliever, making two appearances of four innings apiece. However, manager Dave Roberts indicated Sunday that this is not the role Maeda will take in the playoffs; rather, the 31-year-old will be used in the same important high-leverage situations that he has thrived in the past two postseasons. In 17 playoff relief appearances between 2017 and 2018, Maeda pitched 17.1 innings and compiled a 2.08 ERA and 1.10 WHIP.
More News
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Picks up win in relief•
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Tabbed for bulk-relief duty•
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Credited with save Monday•
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Moving to bullpen•
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Lasts five innings in no-decision•
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Strikes out nine in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 25 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The playing time for certain hitters is less assured with September roster expansion. Scott...
-
Week 25 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Is a two-start week enough for you to stick with a struggling Trevor Bauer or Jose Berrios?...
-
Fantasy baseball Week 25 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...