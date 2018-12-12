Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Set to begin 2019 as starter
Manager Dave Roberts said Maeda will be in the starting rotation to begin the 2019 season, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.
Maeda has also begun the previous two seasons as a starter only to eventually be moved to the bullpen, which seems plausible again in 2019. The Dodgers have a plethora of legitimate options for their starting rotation already on the roster and could still acquire additional talent this offseason, so the 30-year-old's role on the team could very well change by the time Opening Day comes around.
