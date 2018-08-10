Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Shift to bullpen looming

Maeda will likely transition to a role in the bullpen following Friday's start against Colorado, Andy McCullough of The Los Angeles Times reports.

Though Maeda was set to move to a relief role with Alex Wood (hamstring) nearing a return from the DL, Kenley Jansen's chest injury will hasten his return to the bullpen. Jansen is expected to miss around a month of action while dealing with an irregular heartbeat, so Maeda is in line to receive some save opportunities alongside Scott Alexander, though it remains to be seen how manager Dave Roberts will divvy it up. Over 21 appearances (19 starts) with the Dodgers this year, Maeda has posted a 3.73 ERA and 1.25 WHIP with a 10.7 K/9.