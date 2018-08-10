Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Shift to bullpen possible

Maeda may transition to a role in the bullpen following Friday's start against Colorado, Andy McCullough of The Los Angeles Times reports.

Kenley Jansen is expected to miss around a month of action while dealing with an irregular heartbeat, so Maeda could receive some save opportunities alongside Scott Alexander if this does indeed happen. Over 21 appearances (19 starts) with the Dodgers this year, Maeda has posted a 3.73 ERA and 1.25 WHIP with a 10.7 K/9.