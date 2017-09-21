Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Shifted to bullpen
Maeda was shifted to the bullpen following his start against the Phillies on Thursday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
The Dodgers won't need a fifth starter for the remainder of the season thanks to a team off day next week, so Maeda will head back to the bullpen as the team gears up for the playoffs. Maeda was never expected to make the Dodgers' postseason rotation with the likes of Clayton Kershaw, Yu Darvish, Alex Wood and Rich Hill ahead of him, so this move isn't all too surprising. The 29-year-old spent some time in the bullpen earlier in the season, allowing just one run in five innings while striking out seven batters in a pair of appearances. Look for him to serve as an important multi-inning reliever for the Dodgers down the stretch.
More News
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Has upcoming start pushed back•
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Lasts just three innings after lengthy delays•
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Will stick in rotation•
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Strikes out eight Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Lasts just three frames in loss•
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Picks up win over Brewers•
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...