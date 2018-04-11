Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Slated for Friday start

Maeda is listed as the Dodgers' probable starter for Friday's game against the Diamondbacks, MLB.com reports.

After Maeda's previous turn in the rotation was skipped last week due to a rainout in San Francisco, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts had previously indicated that the right-hander would reenter the starting ranks at some point during the upcoming weekend series. It appears the Dodgers have now finalized their rotation plans, so don't expect Maeda to be available out of the bullpen for Wednesday's series finale against the Athletics like he had been earlier in the week.