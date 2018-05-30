Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Slated for MRI on Wednesday

Maeda (hip) is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Wednesday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

After receiving visits on the mound from team trainers on two occasions Tuesday, Maeda was pulled in the second inning of his start against the Phillies due to a right hip strain. Following the contest, manager Dave Roberts called Maeda's injury "a potential DL situation," but the Dodgers will wait for the results of the MRI before deciding Maeda's fate. If Maeda is unable to make his next scheduled turn Sunday against the Rockies, the Dodgers could turn to Brock Stewart or newly-recalled prospect Dennis Santana for a spot start.