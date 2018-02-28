Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Solid in 2018 spring debut
Maeda threw two shutout innings while logging one stikeout and one walk in Tuesday's Cactus League outing against the Rangers.
Maeda ended the 2017 season as one of the Dodgers' most reliable postseason relievers. Over 10.2 innings, he allowed just one run while posting a 10:2 K:BB. Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reported that Maeda is on track to open the upcoming season as a member of the Dodgers' rotation. As the season approaches, manager Dave Roberts has said that he wants Maeda to continue aggressively pitching in the strike zone, a style that the 29-year-old effectively used during Los Angeles' most recent postseason run.
