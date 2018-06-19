Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Start pushed back

Maeda will start Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Dodgers, after Monday's matchup was postponed due to weather, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Maeda warmed up multiple times in anticipation of Monday's game, but poor weather combined with a power outage prevented the tilt from ever beginning. He's slated to start his 13th game of the season, as he's posted a 3.61 ERA and 1.31 WHIP WITH A 69:21 K:BB through 57.1 innings in 2018.