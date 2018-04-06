Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Start skipped following rainout

Maeda will have his start skipped, Alana Rizzo of SportsNet LA reports.

Maeda was initially tabbed for Friday's game against the Giants, but the game was rained out. Instead of bumping his start back a day, the Dodgers will keep Rich Hill and Clayton Kershaw on their normal starting schedules, squeezing Maeda out of a start over the weekend. No word has come forth as to when the right-hander will make his next start, but he could line up for a start during the two-game set with the Athletics next week.