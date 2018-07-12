Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Stays hot with win over Padres
Maeda (6-5) allowed one run on four hits and a walk and struck out nine through 5.2 innings in a win Wednesday over the Padres.
Maeda's changeup was dancing Wednesday night, as he induced nine swinging strikes with it on just 24 pitches and Padres hitters managed to put it in play just once. Maeda hasn't given up more than three earned runs in a start since May 11 against Cincinnati. Maeda will carry a 3.13 ERA into the break and has been absolutely lights out in his last nine starts, in which he has struck out 61 against just 19 walks with a pristine 1.97 ERA.
More News
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Returns from paternity leave•
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Heads to paternity list•
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Keeps rolling in no-decision•
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Outdueled in tough-luck loss•
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Strikes out nine for fifth win•
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Lasts only 3.2 innings•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Bregman's Breakout
We’re looking at Alex Bregman’s power surge, Wil Myers’ impressive run and Stephen Piscotty's...
-
Five hitter upgrades to make
Looking to make a splash? The All-Star break is the right time to do it. Chris Towers has five...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Seems like more high-profile players are coming off the DL than going on as we approach the...
-
Predicting 2019's first two rounds
The All-Star break approaches, making now a perfect time to reflect and project. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Hamilton, Duffy top five
Billy Hamilton got off to a rough start to the season, but he's been running non-stop late...