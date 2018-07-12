Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Stays hot with win over Padres

Maeda (6-5) allowed one run on four hits and a walk and struck out nine through 5.2 innings in a win Wednesday over the Padres.

Maeda's changeup was dancing Wednesday night, as he induced nine swinging strikes with it on just 24 pitches and Padres hitters managed to put it in play just once. Maeda hasn't given up more than three earned runs in a start since May 11 against Cincinnati. Maeda will carry a 3.13 ERA into the break and has been absolutely lights out in his last nine starts, in which he has struck out 61 against just 19 walks with a pristine 1.97 ERA.