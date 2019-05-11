Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Stellar in win
Maeda (4-2) gave up just one hit and two walks while striking out six over six scoreless innings in a win over the Nationals on Friday.
It's been a bit of a rollercoaster for Maeda lately, as he's sandwiched scoreless outings between four- and six-run hiccups. The overall numbers are fine, but Maeda's walk rate is way up and his strikeout rate is way down. Maeda's FIP through eight starts is 4.42, up from his 3.30 mark as a starting pitcher last year. Maeda is in line for a road start in Cincinnati next week.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds for Week 8, including some high-upside...
-
Week 8 Preview: Two-start rankings
Week 8 is one where you'll want to be especially active on the waiver wire, according to Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
Some favorable matchups for the Twins and Angels put a few trending players on Scott White's...
-
Week 8 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver wire, winners and losers
It's still hard to figure out what to make of Yu Darvish, but Scott White says Fantasy players...
-
Worry about these eight stars?
Concern level Thursday: Which hitters should you have real concern over, and which can you...