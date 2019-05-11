Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Stellar in win

Maeda (4-2) gave up just one hit and two walks while striking out six over six scoreless innings in a win over the Nationals on Friday.

It's been a bit of a rollercoaster for Maeda lately, as he's sandwiched scoreless outings between four- and six-run hiccups. The overall numbers are fine, but Maeda's walk rate is way up and his strikeout rate is way down. Maeda's FIP through eight starts is 4.42, up from his 3.30 mark as a starting pitcher last year. Maeda is in line for a road start in Cincinnati next week.