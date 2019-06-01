Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Stifles Phillies

Maeda (7-2) pitched six innings, allowing two runs on three hits and striking out six to earn the win in Friday's 6-3 win over the Phillies.

Maeda won his fourth straight start with another strong outing, as he's now allowed only five runs over his last 23.2 innings while striking out 28 in that span. For the year, Maeda has a 3.61 ERA and 1.11 WHIP over 62.1 innings. He'll look to keep the win streak rolling versus the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.