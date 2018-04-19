Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Strikes out 10 in win over San Diego
Maeda (2-1) allowed four runs on eight hits and two walks and struck out 10 through 5.2 innings to pick up the win Wednesday over the Padres.
For the second time in 2018, Maeda lasted into the fifth inning, and for the second time, he struck out at least 10 batters. When healthy, Maeda can be as nasty as it gets, but reliability has been an issue both throughout his entire career and already thus far in 2018. That 24:5 K:BB in 14.1 innings, though, is awfully hard to ignore.
