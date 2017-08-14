Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Strikes out eight in win over Padres

Maeda (11-4) allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits and one walk across 5.1 innings in Sunday's win over the Padres. He struck out eight.

Maeda, who threw 65 percent of his pitches for strikes, induced 16 swinging strikes while tying his season high in punchouts. He allowed two runs in the first and another pair on a home run by Cory Spangenberg in the sixth, but a big inning from the Dodgers offense gave him the support necessary to earn the win. This one snapped a streak of five consecutive outings in which Maeda allowed one earned run or fewer, but he has won his last five decisions and owns a solid 3.76 ERA for the year. He will take the ball next Sunday against the Tigers.