Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Strikes out eight in win over Padres
Maeda (11-4) allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits and one walk across 5.1 innings in Sunday's win over the Padres. He struck out eight.
Maeda, who threw 65 percent of his pitches for strikes, induced 16 swinging strikes while tying his season high in punchouts. He allowed two runs in the first and another pair on a home run by Cory Spangenberg in the sixth, but a big inning from the Dodgers offense gave him the support necessary to earn the win. This one snapped a streak of five consecutive outings in which Maeda allowed one earned run or fewer, but he has won his last five decisions and owns a solid 3.76 ERA for the year. He will take the ball next Sunday against the Tigers.
More News
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Stays steady in no-decision•
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Fighting to keep rotation spot•
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Lasts just long enough to win•
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Plenty of run support Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Notches seventh win with solid outing•
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Lit up in Sunday loss•
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...