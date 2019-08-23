Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Strikes out nine in no-decision
Maeda did not factor into the decision against Toronto on Thursday, hurling six innings and giving up two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out nine.
Maeda limited the Blue Jays to one extra-base hit -- a sixth-inning home run by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. -- while whiffing nine for his second straight start. He effectively controlled the zone and kept Toronto hitters guessing, tossing strikes on 57 of 85 pitches and inducing 19 swinging strikes. Maeda now owns a 4.13 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 146:44 K:BB in 133 innings this season and will next head south to face the Padres on Wednesday.
