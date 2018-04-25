Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Strikes out seven in no-decision

Maeda struck out seven and walked one in a no-decision loss to the Marlins on Tuesday, allowing one run on four hits through six innings.

Maeda's lone run allowed was a solo home run by J.T. Realmuto in the third. Otherwise, Maeda was very good in Tuesday's outing. He's now brought his ERA down to 3.10, although his WHIP (1.48) and BABIP (.434) are still pretty high. Since he's come into the league in 2016, Maeda has been an excellent strikeout pitcher (9.26 K/9 over the last two seasons combined), and so far this year he's been even better, recording 31 strikeouts in 20.1 innings. With the Dodgers playing a double-header on Saturday, Maeda's next start should be against the Giants in San Francisco on Sunday.