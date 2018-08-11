Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Strikes out seven Rockies
Maeda gave up three earned runs on six hits over 5.1 innings in a no-decision in the Dodgers' 5-4 loss to the Rockies on Friday. He struck out seven and walked three.
Maeda emerged with a solid line in a treacherous matchup against the Rockies at Coors Field, missing out on a quality start by two-thirds of an inning. He was in line for a win when he departed the contest in the sixth inning, but the Rockies got to reliever Zac Rosscup for two runs, forcing Maeda to settle for the no-decision. The 30-year-old has managed to post a useful fantasy campaign despite the occasional hiccup, with a 3.80 ERA, a 1.28 WHIP and 130 strikeouts in 109 innings. He's scheduled to take the mound against the Giants at home on Wednesday.
