Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Struggles against Reds

Maeda (2-3) took the loss, giving up five earned runs on nine hits in 4.2 innings, striking out five and walking two as the Dodgers fell to the Reds 6-2 on Friday.

Maeda was knocked around by Cincinnati in this one and saw his ERA move to 4.75 and his WHIP to 1.53 with the performance. He's got a solid 46:13 K:BB through 36 innings but he's had a handful of rough outings that have bloated his ratios and limited his fantasy impact to this point in the season. He'll look to get on track in a favorable matchup against the Marlins next Thursday.