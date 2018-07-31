Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Struggles in loss Monday
Maeda (7-6) took the loss Monday after giving up four runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out four over 4.2 innings against the Brewers.
Maeda had been downright dominant over his last 10 starts (2.34 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 10.8 K/9), but he hit a roadblock in the form of the Brewers on Monday. The majority of the damage was done on a two-out, three-run homer off the bat of Eric Thames in the third inning, but a high pitch count (102 pitches over 4.2 innings) also contributed to the righty's early exit. Maeda owns a 3.48 ERA through 18 starts, but his career-best 3.13 FIP and 10.9 K/9 are great signs for his fantasy owners down the stretch.
