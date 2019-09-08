Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Tabbed for bulk-relief duty

Manager Dave Roberts said Maeda would serve as the Dodgers' bulk reliever behind opener Julio Urias in Sunday's game against the Giants, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Maeda transitioned to a relief role at the beginning of the week, giving up three runs but capturing his fourth career save while working the final four innings of the Sept. 2 win over the Rockies. Since he'll be available Sunday on five days' rest, Maeda should be able to work as long as needed in the series finale. Urias is only slated to work the first three innings, and Roberts noted that Maeda could "absolutely" finish out the final six frames, should the right-hander's performance warrant an extended appearance.