Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Tabbed for bulk-relief duty
Manager Dave Roberts said Maeda would serve as the Dodgers' bulk reliever behind opener Julio Urias in Sunday's game against the Giants, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Maeda transitioned to a relief role at the beginning of the week, giving up three runs but capturing his fourth career save while working the final four innings of the Sept. 2 win over the Rockies. Since he'll be available Sunday on five days' rest, Maeda should be able to work as long as needed in the series finale. Urias is only slated to work the first three innings, and Roberts noted that Maeda could "absolutely" finish out the final six frames, should the right-hander's performance warrant an extended appearance.
More News
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Credited with save Monday•
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Moving to bullpen•
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Lasts five innings in no-decision•
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Strikes out nine in no-decision•
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Fans nine in no-decision•
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Bounces back versus D-backs•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 25 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Is a two-start week enough for you to stick with a struggling Trevor Bauer or Jose Berrios?...
-
Fantasy baseball Week 25 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 25 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The playing time for certain hitters is less assured with September roster expansion. Scott...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...