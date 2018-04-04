Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Tabbed for Friday's start
Maeda will start Friday's game against the Giants, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Maeda was reportedly available out of the bullpen for Wednesday's contest, but after going unused, the Dodgers can insert him back into the rotation. The 29-year-old struck out 10 in across five innings in his first start of the season. He'll look to keep the good times going when he faces Derek Holland in San Francisco on Friday.
