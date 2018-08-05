Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Tagged for five runs in loss

Maeda (7-7) served up five runs on six hits (one home run) and two walks while striking out four over 5.1 innings and taking the loss against the Astros on Saturday.

Maeda was aggressive on the mound (55 of 86 pitches for strikes), but he gave up too much hard contact (four extra-base hits) to an Astros' lineup known for its slugging abilities. It's been a season of highs and lows for the veteran hurler, and he appears to be trending downwards with a 6.88 ERA over his last three starts. Things don't get any easier for Maeda in his next start when he takes on the Rockies at Coors Field next Friday.