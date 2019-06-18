Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Takes loss against Giants

Maeda (7-4) took the loss against the Giants on Monday, giving up two earned runs on three hits over five innings, striking out four and walking two in a 3-2 defeat for the Dodgers.

The right-hander bounced back with a nice start after getting tagged for five earned in 4.2 innings by the Angels in his last outing, but the Dodgers offense struggled to solve Tyler Beede and Maeda would ultimately take his fourth loss of the season. He had a 5.20 ERA following a six-run blowup against the Cubs on April 23, but Maeda has turned it around since then and now sports a 3.87 ERA, a 1.08 WHIP and a 77:26 K:BB through 76.2 innings.