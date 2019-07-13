Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Takes loss in Boston

Maeda (7-6) gave up three runs on four hits and one walk while striking out seven in 5.2 innings Friday in Boston.

He gave up a couple home runs but was still just one out away from notching a quality start in a very difficult matchup. Eduardo Rodriguez dominated for Boston, so Maeda was saddled with the loss. His next start comes Wednesday in Philadelphia.

More News
Our Latest Stories