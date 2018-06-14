Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Takes no-decision in return from hip injury

Maeda allowed two runs on five hits and three walks with one strikeout over five innings in a no-decision Wednesday against Texas.

The Dodgers limited Maeda to 76 pitches as he was making his first start since May 29 due to a hip injury. Maeda didn't miss many bats, as he induced just six swinging strikes, but his eight groundballs ensured the game didn't get out of hand. Before the injury, Maeda was on fire, having thrown 14.2 shutout innings with 20 strikeouts and just four hits and four walks allowed in his two starts before the outing in which he suffered the hip injury. He wasn't quite in that form Wednesday, but he'll get another chance to find it next time out Tuesday against the Cubs.