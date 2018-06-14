Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Takes no-decision in return from hip injury
Maeda allowed two runs on five hits and three walks with one strikeout over five innings in a no-decision Wednesday against Texas.
The Dodgers limited Maeda to 76 pitches as he was making his first start since May 29 due to a hip injury. Maeda didn't miss many bats, as he induced just six swinging strikes, but his eight groundballs ensured the game didn't get out of hand. Before the injury, Maeda was on fire, having thrown 14.2 shutout innings with 20 strikeouts and just four hits and four walks allowed in his two starts before the outing in which he suffered the hip injury. He wasn't quite in that form Wednesday, but he'll get another chance to find it next time out Tuesday against the Cubs.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Worryometer
We’ll tell you which players our listeners are worried about and whether or not our Podcast...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Replacing Miggy
Heath Cummings has two replacements for Miguel Cabrera and says John Hicks is a must-start...
-
Martinez elevating his game
Jose Martinez has always had the tools. Now, he's putting them to use, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Players who can carry your team
If you’re looking to turn your season around, we’ve got a list of players that can help you...
-
Waivers: Adames, Mejia get the call
Top prospects worth getting excited about? We've got two for you to check out.