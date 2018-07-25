Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Takes no-decision Tuesday
Maeda did not factor in the decision during Tuesday's 16-inning loss to the Phillies, allowing four runs on six hits over seven innings. He struck out seven and did not issue a walk.
Maeda was downright dominant through six innings Tuesday -- one run allowed on three hits -- but was tagged for three runs in the seventh inning, including a two-run bomb from Jorge Alfaro to tie the game 4-4. It was still a solid start for Maeda, but this was the first time since mid-May he allowed more than three runs. The 30-year-old will carry a 3.27 ERA and 1.20 WHIP into his expected start against the Brewers next Monday.
