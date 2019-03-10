Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Three strong innings Saturday

Maeda recorded four strikeouts across three perfect innings during Saturday's spring start against the Mariners.

Maeda has looked good to start spring training as he has allowed only two hits and one walk while striking out nine over six innings (three starts). The 30-year-old is slated to once again begin the season in the Dodgers' starting rotation.

