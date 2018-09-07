Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: To share closing duties over weekend

Maeda and Ryan Madson figure to be top candidates to close games during the Dodgers' weekend series against Colorado, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Kenley Jansen (chest) didn't travel with the team to Colorado as a precaution, so Los Angeles will adopt a closer by committee approach against the Rockies. Madson and Maeda will likely be first in line so save opportunities, although Madison is likely unavailable Friday after pitching Sunday, Monday and Wednesday.