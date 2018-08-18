Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Top option to close
Manager Dave Roberts stated there's a good chance Maeda will be called upon for the ninth inning in a save situation Friday against the Mariners, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Maeda suffered a loss in his first appearance out of the bullpen since transitioning from the rotation, as he was deployed in the ninth inning of Tuesday's contest against the Giants and gave up a run on three base knocks. Despite this, Roberts' confidence in Maeda amid tight ballgames doesn't seem to have wavered -- he'll turn right back to him in the absence of Kenley Jansen (irregular heartbeat).
More News
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Falters in ninth inning•
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Officially moved to bullpen•
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Strikes out seven Rockies•
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Shift to bullpen possible•
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Tagged for five runs in loss•
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Struggles in loss Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Stephen Strasburg is expected back from the DL in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), adding to the pile...
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...
-
Waivers: Trust Buchholz, Glover?
Are we seriously going to trust in Clay Buchholz? Are David Dahl and Koda Glover relevant again?...
-
Has Acuna surpassed Soto?
Ronald Acuna's recent power binge has helped him close the gap on NL Rookie of the Year front-runner...
-
Too late for Guerrero, Jimenez?
If you own Vladimir Guerrero and Eloy Jimenez, you've probably been stashing them for months,...