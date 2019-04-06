Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Tosses five strong innings
Maeda (2-0) picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits and four walks while striking out four over five innings Friday against Colorado.
Maeda surrendered his lone run of the day in the third inning despite dealing with runners on base throughout his outing. He was pulled after the fifth inning, likely due to his high pitch count. Maeda fired 55 of 91 pitches for strikes. The 30-year-old right-hander is 2-0 with a 3.09 ERA and 10 punchouts through his first two starts of 2019.
